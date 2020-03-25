With no more college baseball to cover, Perfect Game and other media outlets have started to publish MLB mock drafts and dish out their top draft prospects.

On Monday morning, Perfect Game released their top 400 prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft. 11 Florida Gators players or signees made the list, including four in the top 100.

Here are the UF players that cracked the list, along with their 2020 season statistics:

#32 RHP Tommy Mace (3-0, 1.67 ERA)

#157 RHP Jack Leftwich (2-0, 4.15 ERA)

#215 OF Jacob Young (.450/.514/.517)

#301 INF Cory Acton (.192/.364/.269)

Mace was projected to be taken 32nd overall by the Kansas City Royals. Kansas City has taken three former Gators in the first day of the MLB Draft over the past few years.

In 2018, the Royals drafted RHP Brady Singer 18th overall and RHP Jackson Kowar 33rd overall. In the 2019 MLB Draft, K.C. used their second-round pick on shortstop Brady McConnell.

Jacob Young and Cory Acton are both draft-eligible sophomores as they’ll be 21 years old by the 2020 MLB Draft. Another Gator who is a draft-eligible sophomore that wasn't featured by Perfect Game is right-handed pitcher Christian Scott.

Six signees landed on the list as well, including Florida’s lone junior college signee. Here are the UF signees that made Perfect Game’s Top 400 draft prospects list:

#4 OF Zac Veen

#63 3B Coby Mayo

#99 LHP Timothy Manning

#148 INF Colby Halter

#167 INF Sterlin Thompson

#302 RHP Franco Aleman (JUCO)

#312 C Mac Guscette

Zac Veen is the top-ranked high school prospect on Perfect Game’s list. Veen has drawn comparisons to former National League MVPs Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger.

Coby Mayo, Timothy Manning, Colby Halter and Sterlin Thompson are all top 100 high school prospects. The trio of Veen, Mayo and Guscette were all selected to the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

St. John’s Rivers State College pitcher Franco Aleman was the fourth-ranked JUCO player in the country. Aleman was previously the 80th-ranked prospect (30th-ranked right-handed pitcher) in the Class of 2018.

