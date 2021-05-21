13 Gators in MLB Pipeline’s Top 200 Draft Prospects List

With the 2021 MLB Draft less than two months away, MLB Pipeline has released their top 200 prospect list for the upcoming draft. The Florida Gators have thirteen of their players and signees make the list of the 200 best MLB Draft prospects.

Out of the thirteen Gators on the list, four of them are currently on Florida’s roster, while the other nine are high school prospect signed to play college baseball at the University of Florida. Here are the four Gator players that made MLB Pipeline’s Top 200 list:

#17 OF Jud Fabian (.267/.383/.634 20 HRs, 46 RBIs & 1.017 OPS)

#34 RHP Tommy Mace (5-0, 4.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP & 11.1 K/9)

#135 C Nathan Hickey (.309/.436/.529 8 HRs, 47 RBIs & .965 OPS)

#145 RHP Jack Leftwich (7-3, 3.25 ERA, 1.02 WHIP & 9.7 K/9)

There’s no surprise that Jud Fabian is the top draft prospect for the Gators. Fabian has always been considered to be a top draft prospect even with his early season struggles. Fabian might not be having the best season but he’s still playing great defense and leading the SEC in home runs with South Carolina’s Wes Clarke.

Tommy Mace was a projected second rounder last draft but didn’t get drafted last year due to signing bonus negotiations. Mace has been pretty solid this season for the Gators and should be a day one draft pick this year.

Nathan Hickey is a draft-eligible sophomore that has made himself a lot of money this season. Hickey is one of the top hitters in the SEC and his power and plate discipline and has made him a tough out this season. If Hickey gets drafted, it’ll be a team that likes his bat a lot and will figure out which position he’ll play in the future.

Jack Leftwich was another pitcher many thought wouldn’t return to Florida as he was a projected four or fifth round pick. Leftwich came back to Florida as a starter but has actually become the team’s closer as of late. Leftwich has dominated in this role as that should raise his draft stock.

Here are the nine Florida signees that made MLB Pipeline’s Top 200 draft prospects list:

#18 RHP Andrew Painter

#25 RHP Chase Petty

#37 OF Jay Allen

#61 LHP/1B Jac Caglianone

#98 OF Michael Robertson

#107 LHP Philip Abner

#114 LHP Pierce Coppola

#171 RHP Karl Hartman

#193 SS Jake Fox

Andrew Painter is a 6’7” 210 pound right-handed pitcher and is also one of the most polished right-handed pitchers in the country. Painter has a four-pitch mix that’s highlighted by his plus fastball that shits 93-95 mph and tops out at 97. He also possesses an above-average 12-6 curveball and changeup. Painter’s slider sits in the mid-80s and is mostly used against right-handed hitters. The chances of Painter making it to Florida are very slim.

New Jersey right-handed Chase Petty has one of the best fastballs in this draft class and should be a first round pick come July. The 6’0” 185-pound power arm has a 70-grade fastball which closes to an elite grade. Petty’s fastball regularly sits in the upper 90s and has topped out at 100 mph multiple times in the past. Petty also has a plus slider and an average changeup to go with his pitch arsenal.

Jay Allen is a three-sport star athlete at John Carroll High School but is also one of the top prospects in the 2021 draft class. Allen committed to Florida as a freshman and has not wavered on his commitment but still might not make it to campus. He’s one of the best athletes in this draft class with five-tool potential. If a team drafts Allen, it’s going to be a team that believes in his bat and will develop in the minor leagues.

Jac Caglianone is one of the top two-way prospects in the draft class. Most scouts believe his future is on the mound but Caglianone was the No. 1 ranked first baseman in the country at one point. The Plant H.S. southpaw has a three-pitch mix but his fastball and slurve are considered to be plus pitches. Caglianone has a fastball that sits 93-95 mph and tops out at 97. His slurve is also used as an out pitch especially against left-handed batters.

Venice high school outfielder Michael Robertson has done a terrific job of raising his draft stock this spring. Robertson is a left-handed hitting outfielder with elite speed and is a plus defender. He’s also a good hitter that can hit the ball to all fields but has a lot of room to fill in his frame. Robertson grew up a Florida Gators fan, so whichever team drafts him will need to pay over slot value in order to keep him away from Gainesville.

Philip Abner was one of the first commits in Florida’s 2021 recruiting class is also one of the top prep southpaws in the country. The North Carolina native has a four-pitch mix that includes a low-90s fastball that tops out at 94 mph. His best pitch is his changeup as he does a good job of keeping hitters off balance. Abner was sidelined for most of his senior season due to turf toe and could make it to Florida’s campus but would be a draft eligible sophomore in 2023.

Pierce Coppola is a 6’8” 215 pound left-handed pitcher out of Verona High School in New Jersey. The tall, lanky southpaw has a three-pitch mix that includes a low-90s fastball that touches 95 mph. Coppola has plenty of room to fill in his frame that could add some velocity to fastball and more movement on his secondary pitches. Coppola is an intriguing prospect for many MLB organizations but Florida could have another A.J. Puk if he makes it to campus.

Right-handed pitcher Karl Hartman has also done a great job of raising his draft stock this spring. The 6’4” 222 pound pitcher is a physically mature prospect with a three-pitch mix. Hartman’s best pitch is his fastball that sits 90-93 mph and tops out at 95. He also an above average slider that has some late life in it. If Hartman makes it to campus, he’ll probably start off a relief pitcher but work his way into Florida’s weekend rotation.

The last prospect that signed to Florida is shortstop Jake Fox. The Lakeland native has had an impressive senior season at Lakeland Christian High School and even went viral with a nasty pimp job on one of his home runs. Scouts have compared Fox to current Gators second baseman Colby Halter. Fox should compete for early playing time if he decides to go to the University of Florida.







