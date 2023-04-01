15 Gators Finish on the Podium on Day One of the Pepsi Florida Relays. Florida earned five gold, four silver, and six bronze finishes on day one of the Pepsi Florida Relays

GAINESVILLE, Fla.. - Day one of the 2023 Pepsi Florida Relays has come to a close, and the Gators found success in every event they competed in on Friday. Florida won gold in five events, finishing top-3 in 15 total events. Continuing Gators excellence, 29 competitors finished in the top-10 of their events.

Sean Dixon-Bodie won the men's long jump invite (8.00m/26'3") jumping the eighth-best mark in school history in his outdoor long jump debut. Claire Bryant joined him in long jump triumph, earning first in the women's long jump invitational (6.56m/21'6.25"), ensuring the Gators sweep of the long jump invite titles. Robert Gregory sped past all other competitors in the men's 200m (20.31), securing gold and running the eighth fastest time in school history and a new outdoor personal best in the event. The final individual winner was Talitha Diggs, who ran 22.61 in the women's 200m, an oudoor personal best. The 4x800 relay team of Ryan Maseman, Hugh Brittenham, Deshay Fernandes, and Sam Austin also captured gold (7:23.80).

Florida enters day two, with 12 new outdoor or overall personal bests. Nine of these career performances came on the track, and three in field events.

Tomorrow the Gators start day two of the Pepsi Florida Relays at 9:00 a.m. ET as Calvin Bostic and Logan Montgomery battle in the men's discus competition, followed by women's high jump invite featuring Claire Bryant. Florida will compete in 22 events on day two of the competition.

PEPSI FLORIDA RELAYS MEET Friday's Finals Recap

Discus Invite Women- In the first throw of her Gators outdoor career, Alida Van Daalen broke the discus throw school record (58.70m/192'7"). Van Daalen, who finished third in the discus invite, also holds the indoor shot put school record.

Long Jump Invite

Men- Four Gators competed in the men's long jump invite, and all finished in the top-7. Sean Dixon-Bodie (8.00m/26'3") earned first while jumping the eighth-best mark in school history in his outdoor long jump debut. Caleb Foster (7.83m/25'8.25") secured fourth after jumping a new outdoor personal best. Malcolm Clemons (7.81m/25'7.5") and Jalen Chance (7.36m/24'1.75") finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

Women- Claire Bryant was the lone Gator in the women's long jump invitational. Bryant earned gold in the event on a jump of 6.56m/21'6.25".

Long Jump Open Men- Jordan McCants earns bronze in the men's long jump (7.31m/23'11.75").

Javelin Men-In his second competition as a Gator, Devin Willis finished seventh in the men's javelin competition (59.48m/195'1").

High Jump Invite Men- Corvell Todd made his Gators outdoor debut, breaking records in the process. Todd's jump of 2.21m/7'3" earned him silver, which is the eighth-best mark in school history.

200m Men- Robert Gregory (20.31) crossed the line first of all runners, earning gold with the eighth fastest outdoor 200m in school history. Emmanuel Bamidele (20.47) finished second in his first career 200m race. Jacory Patterson finished fourth with a time of 20.49. Ryan Willie (20.51) finished fifth, and Jacob Miley (21.40) twenty-ninth, each recording new personal bests in the event. Jalen Chance (21.80) finished fortieth in his 200m debut.

Women- Talitha Diggs improved upon her second-best outdoor 200m in school history by running a new outdoor personal best (22.61), earning her gold in the event. Kynnedy Flannel, in her first outdoor 200m as a Gator, ran a 22.84, the eighth fastest time in school history, securing bronze. Jayla Hollis (23.34) ran an outdoor personal best finishing eighth. Ramiah Elliott, in her first outdoor competition as a Florida Gator, finished thirteenth (23.44).

400m Hurdles Women- Vanessa Watson earned sixth in the women's 400m hurdles (57.51).

1500m Men- In his first career 1500m, Jonathan Pitchford earns seventh (3:49.45) in the 1500m competition.

Women- Chloe Hyde finished twenty-second in her first career 1500m (5:03.36) as a Gator.

1500m Invite Men- Caden Monk (3:45.44) and Joe Wester (3:59.02) finished ninth and tenth respectively in the men's 1500m invite.

Women- In the women's 1500m invite, Imogen Barrett finished with bronze (4:15.61) and Gabrielle Wilkinson (4:15.65) finished 0.04 seconds behind Barrett, securing fourth. In her first collegiate race, Lucinda Rourke earned tenth (4:21.30), and Emily Culley (4:28.27) finished thirteenth.

Steeplechase Women- In the first steeplechase race of 2023, Kathryn Nohilly finished with silver (10:30.20).

5000m Men- In a race that came down to the last few meters, Ethan Geiger finished with silver (14:28.61), just 0.23 seconds ahead of teammate Cavan Wilson who earned bronze for his performance (14:28.84). Wilson ran a new personal best in the 5000m. Aiden Villasuso (14:34.87) and Ryan Miller (14:53.55) both ran personal bests and finished sixth and fourteenth, respectively. Josh Stern finished twenty-fifth (15:57.64).

Women- In her 5000m debut and second collegiate race, Liina Winborn (17:18.42) secured a bronze finish in the 12.5 lap event.

4x100 Prelims Men- The men's 4x100 relay team of Ryan Willie, Jacory Patterson, Pjai Austin, and Robert Gregory finished first in 4x100 qualifying (38.81), automatically qualifying for the finals.

Women- Talitha Diggs, Grace Stark, Jayla Hollis, and Kynnedy Flannel finished first in qualifying (43.23), securing an automatic spot in the 4x100 finals on Saturday. Their time was the sixth-fastest outdoor 4x100 relay in school history.

4x800 Men- In the first race of the day, the 4x800 relay team of Ryan Maseman, Hugh Brittenham, Deshay Fernandes, and Sam Austin earned the Gators the first event title of the day (7:23.80). Maseman's first leg of the relay set the tone, racing to the lead, with Sam Austin finishing strong to secure gold.

Pepsi Florida Relays Results (All events are finals unless otherwise noted) Event Place, Gators (Time/Distance), Notes

Discus Invite (W) 3. Alida Van Daalen (58.70m/192'7") School Record

Long Jump Invite (M) 1. Sean Dixon-Bodie (8.00m/26'3") 8th All-Time in School History, Personal Best, Outdoor Event Debut

4. Caleb Foster (7.83m/25'8.25") Outdoor Personal Best

5. Malcolm Clemons (7.81m/25'7.5")

7. Jalen Chance (7.36m/24'1.75")

Long Jump Invite (W) 1. Claire Bryant (6.56m/21'6.25")

Long Jump Open (M) 3. Jordan McCants (7.31m/23'11.75")

Javelin (M) 7. Devin Willis (59.48m/195'1") Personal Best

High Jump Invite (M) 2. Corvell Todd (2.21m/7'3") 8th All-Time in School History

200m (M) 1. Robert Gregory (20.31) 8th All-Time in School History, Outdoor Personal Best

2. Emmanuel Bamidele (20.47) Event Debut

4. Jacory Patterson (20.49)

5. Ryan Willie (20.51) Personal Best

29. Jacob Miley (21.40) Personal Best

40. Jalen Chance (21.80) Event Debut

200m (W) 1. Talitha Diggs (22.61) Outdoor Personal Best

3. Kynnedy Flannel (22.84) 4th All-Time in School History

8. Jayla Hollis (23.34) Outdoor Personal Best

13. Ramiah Elliott (23.44) Outdoor Event Debut, Personal Best

400m Hurdles (W) 6. Vanessa Watson (57.51)

1500m Invite (M) 9. Caden Monk (3:45.44)

10. Joe Wester (3:59.02)

1500m (M) 7. Jonathan Pitchford (3:49.45) Event Debut

1500m Invite (W) 3. Imogen Barrett (4:15.61)

4. Gabrielle Wilkinson (4:15.65)

10. Lucinda Rourke (4:21.30) Collegiate Debut

13. Emily Culley (4:28.27)

1500m (W) 22. Chloe Hyde (5:03.36) Event Debut

Steeplechase (W) 2. Kathryn Nohilly (10:30.20)

5000m (M) 2. Ethan Geiger (14:28.61)

3. Cavan Wilson (14:28.84) Personal Best

6. Aiden Villasuso (14:34.87) Personal Best

14. Ryan Miller (14:53.55) Personal Best

25. Josh Stern (15:57.64)

5000m (W) 3. Liina Winborn (17:18.42) Event Debut

4x100 Prelims (M) 1. Ryan Willie, Jacory Patterson, Pjai Austin, Robert Gregory (38.81) Automatically Qualified

4x100 Prelims (W) 1. Talitha Diggs, Grace Stark, Jayla Hollis, Kynnedy Flannel (43.23) 6th Fastest Time in School History, Automatically Qualified

4x800 (M) 1. Ryan Maseman, Hugh Brittenham, Deshay Fernandes, Sam Austin (7:23.80)





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)