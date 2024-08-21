Florida’s total ranks eighth on the watch list and sixth among SEC teams.









GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced the 2024 preseason watch list on Wednesday, including 16 draft-eligible Florida Gators.









The Gator cohort is comprised of one graduate, four redshirt seniors, seven seniors, three redshirt juniors, and one junior. The 2025 edition of the senior bowl is the second year that all draft eligible players are eligible to be selected for the game, and the first year that underclassmen were included on the watchlist. Shemar James is the only third-year player included on Florida’s list.









The Gators have steadily increased their presence on the Senior Bowl Watch List over the past three years, garnering six selections in 2022, nine in 2023, and now 16 in 2024.









GATORS ON THE LIST

POS FIRST LAST YEAR





QB Graham Mertz R-Sr.





RB Montrell Johnson Jr. Sr.





WR Elijhah Badger Sr.





WR Chimere Dike Sr.





OL Damieon George Jr. R-Jr.





OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson R-Sr.





DL Caleb Banks R-Jr.





DL Cam Jackson Sr.





DL Joey Slackman Gr.





LB Shemar James Jr.





ILB R.J. Moten Sr.





DB Jason Marshall Jr. Sr.





DB Trikweze Bridges R-Sr.





DB Asa Turner R-Sr.





P Jeremy Crawshaw Sr.





LS Rocco Underwood R-Jr.









GATORS IN THE SENIOR BOWL

Notable former Gators have parlayed a Senior Bowl appearance into an NFL Draft selection, including Ricky Pearsall, O’Cyrus Torrence, and Kadarius Toney in recent years. 116 Gators have participated in the Senior Bowl throughout it’s 75-year history, with Pearsall and Kingsley Eguakun the most recent Gator representatives.