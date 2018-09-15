Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-15 21:31:25 -0500') }} football Edit

1st and 10: Gators return to winning ways; still work in progress

Nnzprixk1begxlexnn9a
AP Photo/John Raoux
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida football team returned to winning ways on Saturday but the Gators are far from perfect - despite what the 48-10 score line may imply, On this week's 1st and 10 we ta...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}