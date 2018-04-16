Ticker
2018 Florida Signees Shift in Final Rivals 150 Rankings

Russ Wood • GatorsTerritory.com
Basketball Recruiting

The final Rivals150 for the class of 2018 was published earlier today and one of Florida’s incoming freshman received a nice bump into the Top 60. Oak Hill Academy wing Keyontae Johnson moved up 11 spots, leapfrogging future teammate Noah Locke, and landing at No. 59.

Five-star point guard Andrew Nembhard moved down one spot from No. 16 to No. 17 and four-star combo guard Noah Locke held steady at No. 61.

With the strong move by Johnson, the Gators three-man class finishes ranked No. 15 overall in the team rankings. Florida finished fourth in the SEC behind Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt.

RELATED: Class of 2018 Final Rivals150

2018 Team Rankings

