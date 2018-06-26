Florida football is one day closer to the football season. Gators Territory is gearing up for the upcoming campaign with a look at the Gators' opponents in the 'Gator Bait' series. Next up in our inside look is Colorado State. In 2017 CSU had high hopes at the start of the season to only to see it disintegrate as it lost four of its final games. Although the late season mishaps did not prevent the Rams to make it to its third straight bowl under Mike Bobo, fifth straight overall, it still felt like a lackluster season after the preseason expectation. It's been a rollercoaster few years for Bobo and his squad and one that can continue well into 2018.

THE OFFENSE The Rams lose many of their top offensive weapons to graduation: quarterback Nick Stevens (8,550 career passing yards, 70 touchdown passes), receiver Michael Gallup (2,685 receiving yards in two seasons), and running back Dalyn Dawkins (3,185 career yards rushing). The Rams added Washington graduate transfer quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels during the offseason, and a lot will hinge on the signal caller's ability to learn the offense. Although Carta-Samuels is unknown on the offense, Izzy Matthew is a known producer for the Rams. The senior running back has run for nearly 2,000 yards the last three years and is expected to be the workhorse again for the side. However, in the air, the team only returns two wide receivers that have caught a ball in college play. Gone is Michael Gallup, whose 100 passes for 1,413 yards and seven touchdowns made him one of the team's biggest offensive weapons. Carta-Samules will have to look to the younger receivers and to senior Olabisi Johnson and Tennessee transfer Preston Johnson to step up. The CSU line boasts a balance between newcomers and veterans. All-conference center Jake Bennett, all-conference left tackle Zack Golditch and left guard Trae Moxley graduated, but in come five seniors, Louisville transfer T.J. Roundtree and JUCO transfer Keith Williams. The offensive line will be crucial for the Rams this season. The team averaged 200 yards per game on the ground last season and much of that success was due to its men in the trenches.

CSU Media Relations