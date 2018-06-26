2018 Gator Bait: Colorado State
Florida football is one day closer to the football season. Gators Territory is gearing up for the upcoming campaign with a look at the Gators' opponents in the 'Gator Bait' series. Next up in our inside look is Colorado State.
In 2017 CSU had high hopes at the start of the season to only to see it disintegrate as it lost four of its final games. Although the late season mishaps did not prevent the Rams to make it to its third straight bowl under Mike Bobo, fifth straight overall, it still felt like a lackluster season after the preseason expectation.
It's been a rollercoaster few years for Bobo and his squad and one that can continue well into 2018.
THE OFFENSE
The Rams lose many of their top offensive weapons to graduation: quarterback Nick Stevens (8,550 career passing yards, 70 touchdown passes), receiver Michael Gallup (2,685 receiving yards in two seasons), and running back Dalyn Dawkins (3,185 career yards rushing).
The Rams added Washington graduate transfer quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels during the offseason, and a lot will hinge on the signal caller's ability to learn the offense.
Although Carta-Samuels is unknown on the offense, Izzy Matthew is a known producer for the Rams. The senior running back has run for nearly 2,000 yards the last three years and is expected to be the workhorse again for the side. However, in the air, the team only returns two wide receivers that have caught a ball in college play.
Gone is Michael Gallup, whose 100 passes for 1,413 yards and seven touchdowns made him one of the team's biggest offensive weapons. Carta-Samules will have to look to the younger receivers and to senior Olabisi Johnson and Tennessee transfer Preston Johnson to step up.
The CSU line boasts a balance between newcomers and veterans. All-conference center Jake Bennett, all-conference left tackle Zack Golditch and left guard Trae Moxley graduated, but in come five seniors, Louisville transfer T.J. Roundtree and JUCO transfer Keith Williams. The offensive line will be crucial for the Rams this season. The team averaged 200 yards per game on the ground last season and much of that success was due to its men in the trenches.
THE DEFENSE
Colorado State, like Florida, is also learning a new scheme on defense. New defensive coordinator John Jancek will be in seeing CSU move from a 3-4 to 4-3 this season. The former Tennessee defensive coordinator does have the personnel that could see an improvement in the new scheme.
The team struggled against the run, gave up 245 passing yards per game, and allowed team to convert 44% of their third downs. However, Jancek does have some experience veterans to help with the conversion to the new system.
The linebacker group is the strength of the side and is headed up by Josh Watson. The senior led the team with 109 tackles. Watson is joined by Tre Thomas and Max McDonald as the expected starters. This group boasts a lot of depth which includes sophomore linebacker Emmanuel Jones.
Saying that, the secondary is an area of concern for the Rams. Cornerbacks Kevin Ntt Jr., Shun Johnson and Justin Sweet have all been lost to graduation. CSU will look to Braylin Scott and Anthony Hawkins to step up in those roles, however, there is still a question of depth. Bobo might have to reach out to a true freshman if injuries were to plague that position. Although there is a concern at corner, CSU returns experience at safety with Jamal Hicks and Jordan Fogal lining up in the secondary.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Florida should outmatch Colorado State and this should be a comfortable win for the Gators, especially as the Rams try to figure out their offense and their defense shifts to a new scheme.