We end our '2018 Gator Bait' series with a closer look at Florida's in-state rival, Florida State. Could this be the year the Gators' snap their five-game losing streak against the Noles? After finishing the season 7-6 and 3-5 in the ACC, the Noles are turning to Willie Taggart to turn the program back around. Taggart will have 11 starters return, but only three on defense. With that in mind, the head coach seems to have his work cut out for him if he wants to leapfrog Clemson in 2018. Here is a look at the storylines surrounding the Noles:

THE OFFENSE The offense will be different under Taggart, who brings a more up-tempo, spread attack with the Gulf Coast offense. But who will be running Taggart's offense under center, well thats a question still to be answered. Deondre Francois missed most of last season with a knee injury, while James Blackman started 12 games as a true freshman in his place. Francois might be the more athletic option, but Blackman has plenty of the intangibles and he might just have the locker room. Blackman, however, had his fair share of picks last season and is not a quarterback known for his running skills - a quality needed to run Taggart's offense. With the quarterback situation far from sorted and Taggart's reputation producing solid rushing teams, the Seminoles will rely heavily on their ground game. FSU returns Cam Akers, who broke the team's rushing record with 1,024 yards in 2017, senior Jacques Patrick, who has rushed for just under 1,500 yards in his college career and also redshirt freshman Khalan Laborn, a former five-star talent that had an impressive spring. Last year Patrick and Akers combined for 1,800 yards and 14 scores but with Laborn and Amir Rasul adding to the group's depth, the running back room is by far FSU's most talented. At receiver, Nyqwan Murray is the top returner with DJ Matthews expected to be handed a bigger role this season. In order for these playmakers to have the time and the space they need, however, Taggart will need to sure up the offensive line that yielded 32 sacks last season and 36 the year before.

Melina Myers / Warchant.com

THE DEFENSE FSU lost plenty in the offseason defensively: defensive end Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and safety Derwin James are all gone. Although the defense will be a work in progress with those names gone, the team does have depth of talent. Three-year starter Demarcus Christmas and Marvin Wilson should be partnered up front, while Brian Burns and Joshua Kaindoh should get the nod at defensive end. Burns finished 2017 with 48 tackles with 4.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss and is expected to help anchor the defense as Florida State hopes to figure out the moving pieces at linebacker and in the secondary. Linebacker is a position where FSU will need to try and replace three-starters. Adonis Thomas will likely lineup on the outside, while Dontavious Jackson will be placed in the middle. Unlike this unit, the secondary boasts plenty of experience. Cornerback Levonta Taylor will anchor the defensive backfield as safety after having a good first season as a starter. In addition to Taylor, the Noles will havee Stanford Samuels, who showed potential in the spring and former top recruit, Hamsah Nasirildeen.