Our '2018 Gator Bait' series takes us to Georgia, where the Bulldogs lose a lot of veterans but replace them with more talented athletes. Kirby Smart and his team made it all the way to the National Championship, losing to Alabama 23-26. With so many explosive playmakers on the roster, one can argue a playoff spot is not out of the question for this side. The only thing that could stop this team is its youth and lack of experience.

THE OFFENSE Georgia returns six starters on offense, but lose star running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. However, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney should not be too concerned since the roster is littered with some of the best athletes. The youth on the offense will have a veteran under center as starting quarterback Jake Fromm returns. Fromm did break his non throwing hand this week in boating accident, however, the signal caller is not expected to miss any time. The sophomore is a talented thrower, completing over 60 percent of his passes in 2017.But lets not forget that waiting on the scene is freshman Justin Fields, another talented player under center that could make a run at the position. Fromm will have plenty of targets to throw to. UGA returns experience in Terry Godwin, however, also have Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley as potential options in the passing game. Additionally, Fromm will have another option in the air attack in talented tight end Isaac Nauta. The team will have a talented group at running back to lean on in D'Andre Swift, who averaged 8.2 yards per carry and Elijah Holyfield. The unit also houses talented true freshman, Zamir White, that could also play a factor this season. The backs should be well protected running behind a talented offensive line that returns three starters. Although the Bulldogs lost some talent, this team's offense looks like like a more balanced team offensively then the 2017 side that went to the National Championship.



THE DEFENSE The defense returns four starters from the 2017 team, and unlike the offense there are several more questions. UGA will miss Roquan Smith, Lorenzo Carter and Dominick Sanders and it will take a little while for the youth to adjust to those holes in the early part of the year. Up front, the team is led by defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter. Ledbetter and the veteran men in the trenches, that includes talented defensive lineman Tyler Clark, will have to shoulder the load as the thin linebacker group assimilates. The secondary returns plenty of experience and talent in cornerback Deandre Baker and safety J.R Reed. Joining the two veterans is talented true freshman corner, Tyson Campbell. The South Florida native could very well factor in his first season as a Bulldog. The depth is not the same as last season at the defensive line and at linebacker, however, there are several talented players that UGA should still be the favorite in the SEC East.