After a few days off, our 2018 'Gator Bait' series returns, as we continue to countdown to the season ahead. This time we focus on another SEC rival, LSU. The Tigers ended last season with a 9-4 record (6-2 in the SEC) and losing to Notre Dame 17-21 in the Citrus Bowl. Ed Orgeron does return 13 starters, however, with just four returners on offense, there are a lot of question marks this LSU side needs to answer as the season draws closer.

THE OFFENSE Stop me if you've heard this before in this series, there is a question at quarterback for the Tigers. Myles Brennan, Justin McMillian and Lowell Narcisse all battled for the starting job in the spring, however, no quarterback showed enough to become the clear starter. Fast forward a few weeks after spring and Orgeron added a grad transfer, Joe Burrow. Burrow could very well come in and battle for a starting position, however, one must remember that the Ohio State transfer does have much as far as college football experience. Although LSU has had a number of elite running backs and wide receivers in recent years, this season those are two positions filled with uncertainty. Gone are running backs Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams, and wide receivers DJ Chark and Russell Gage, and here comes a group that remains unproven. At receiver, Orgeron added Texas Tech transfer Jonathan Giles, which should help matters. Giles had 69 catches for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Red Raiders in 2016. Tight end Foster Moreau should help alleviate things in the passing game as well; the 6-foot-6, 255 pounder finished second on the team with 24 grabs and three touchdowns. At running back, however, questions loom, as the Tigers will field a unit that did not rush for a single touchdown in 2017-something that has not happened in Baton Rouge in over 40 years. Senior Nick Brosette is the top returning back, and he only recorded 96 yards last year. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is also expected to shoulder the load for the Tigers ground attack. All these questions come when LSU is also trying to break in a new offensive coordinator. Matt Canada is now at Maryland and Orgeron promoted tight ends coach Steve Ensminger to the position. Ensminger hopes to find the reason behind LSU's lack of efficiency in the Red Zone. The offense was one of the worst in the conference, only coming away with points 77 percent of the time. Good news for LSU? They return some good quality in the trenches, and it's safe to say they will be reliant on the offensive line as the offense adjusts to a new scheme and to new players taking up new roles.

Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports