2018 Gator Bait: Mississippi State
Mississippi State is hoping to continue its recent success by showing its a real contender in the Southeastern Conference. Like Florida, MSU welcomes in a new head coach and wants to make a splash.
As we continue our countdown to the 2018 season, we shift our focus now to Starkville and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
With the departure of Dan Mullen, Mississippi State welcomes in a new head coach for the first time in nine years. After taking the program to new heights Mullen decided he wanted to return to Gainesville to coach the Gators.
The Bulldogs hired Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as his replacement.
After an impressive (9-4) season capped off by a victory over Lamar Jackson and Louisville in the Taxslayer Bowl, the Bulldogs return more than anybody in the SEC -ten starters on offense and seven on defense to be exact.
Moorhead inherits a lot of talent, including the return of All-SEC caliber quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. But can he continue the success Mullen had built over nine years?
THE OFFENSE
The Bulldogs return ten starters on offense from last season, none more important than Fitzgerald. He is recovering from ankle surgery, but should be ready to go come the start of the season.
The Bulldogs also return all of their skill position players, most notably, Aeris Williams, who finished sixth in the SEC in rushing last season at 1,107 yards. The offensive line also returns all but one starter off an experienced group.
They will miss first-team All-SEC left tackle Martinas Rankin, but sophomore Greg Eiland looks to fill that role.
The receivers do not blow you away but they are a solid bunch, and with Nick Fitzgerald back behind center, they should be a good group this fall.
THE DEFENSE
Defensively is where the Bulldogs will shine the most in 2018. Not to take anything away from Fitzgerald and the offense, but this is one of the better units in the SEC, and new defensive coordinator Bob Shoop should be happy with the talent he was left with.
The entire defensive line is back from a year ago. The big man to know in the trenches is Jeffery Simmons, who finished with 12 sacks a year ago and was named All-SEC in his sophomore year.
The linebackers are no slouches either. They welcome back first-team all-SEC linebacker Montez Sweat, who at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds is a force in the middle of the field.
The Bulldogs said goodbye to starting middle linebacker Dez Harris after 2017, but SEC All-freshman linebacker Erroll Thompson will step into that role.
As for the secondary, it is the weakest unit on defense for the Bulldogs. They lose their two starting corners in Lashard Durr and Tolando Cleveland. Their replacements, Chris Rayford and Jamal Peters, had a lot of playing time last year, but we will see how well they can manage starting roles now.
Finally, the Bulldogs lost one starting safety in Brandon Bryant but return senior Mark McLaurin. He totaled 79 tackles a year ago and will look to build on that to cap off his college career in 2018.
FINAL THOUGHTS
This will be the toughest road game of the season for the Gators. Unlike the Florida's first road trip to Knoxville, Mississippi State is a very experienced and talented team.
They are implementing a new system under Moorhead, but this is a very good team no matter which way you cut it.
The Bulldogs are coming off their best stretch in school history. They have won at least nine games in three of the last four seasons.
Nobody knows if Moorhead can continue that success, but this is going to be a very tough team to beat this year.