Mississippi State is hoping to continue its recent success by showing its a real contender in the Southeastern Conference. Like Florida, MSU welcomes in a new head coach and wants to make a splash.

As we continue our countdown to the 2018 season, we shift our focus now to Starkville and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

With the departure of Dan Mullen, Mississippi State welcomes in a new head coach for the first time in nine years. After taking the program to new heights Mullen decided he wanted to return to Gainesville to coach the Gators.

The Bulldogs hired Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as his replacement.

After an impressive (9-4) season capped off by a victory over Lamar Jackson and Louisville in the Taxslayer Bowl, the Bulldogs return more than anybody in the SEC -ten starters on offense and seven on defense to be exact.

Moorhead inherits a lot of talent, including the return of All-SEC caliber quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. But can he continue the success Mullen had built over nine years?

THE OFFENSE

The Bulldogs return ten starters on offense from last season, none more important than Fitzgerald. He is recovering from ankle surgery, but should be ready to go come the start of the season.

The Bulldogs also return all of their skill position players, most notably, Aeris Williams, who finished sixth in the SEC in rushing last season at 1,107 yards. The offensive line also returns all but one starter off an experienced group.

They will miss first-team All-SEC left tackle Martinas Rankin, but sophomore Greg Eiland looks to fill that role.

The receivers do not blow you away but they are a solid bunch, and with Nick Fitzgerald back behind center, they should be a good group this fall.