The countdown to Florida's 2018 season continues on GT as we take a closer look at another UF opponent: Missouri. The Tigers' 2017 season began as a train wreck with just one win in six games and ended on a six-game winning streak in the regular season. Missouri head coach Barry Odom will have a brand new offensive coordinator but a very familiar name under center. With 17 starters returning, there is some cautious optimism within the side. Here are the storylines surrounding the Tigers heading into the season:

THE OFFENSE The reason for some of the optimism is the offense. Although offensive coordinator Josh Heupel left for the UCF head coaching job, quarterback Drew Lock is staying put. Lock decided to opt out of entering the NFL draft after Odom hired former Tennessee head coach and Dallas Cowboys receivers coach Derek Dooley as the new offensive coordinator. The signal caller's return is good news for Mizzou who now have the nation's most prolific passers on its roster once again - he led the country with 44 touchdown passes last year. Lock will have plenty of weapons to work with this season. Missouri's No. 1 receiver J'Mon Moore is gone but everyone else returns. Emanuel Hall, who amassed 817 yards and eight touchdowns (averaging 24.8 yards per catch in 2017), and Johnathan Johnson, who had 703 yards receiving, are two wide outs that could be very productive this season, while all-conference tight end Albert Okuwgbunam is a big threat in the red-zone - the playmaker recorded 11 touchdowns last season. On the ground, Missouri will have Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree III in the lineup once again. Crockett was sidelined due to injury in 2017 but rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2016; meanwhile, Rountree recorded 703 yards on the ground. The pair will also have the benefit of running behind a line that returns every starter from last season.

Jordan Kodner

THE DEFENSE Unlike the offense, the defense does have a few question marks. The unit yielded 31.8 point per game in 2017 and had issues defending the pass. The good news for Odum and company? The defense boasts one of the SEC's best defensive tackle units. Terry Beckner Jr. returns for the Tigers and is joined by Texas transfer Jordan Elliott. In the same vein, Missouri has plenty of depth at the linebacker position. Terez Hall, Cale Garrett and Brandon Lee all return this season. The questions come when we start to look into the secondary. DeMarkus Acy and Adam Sparks return at corner, while things are still unknown at safety after Kaleb Prewett's spring suspension. Mizzou will need to find a pair of new starters at the position for this upcoming season. .