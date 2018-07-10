Florida will have a few tests on its schedule next season, including South Carolina. Gators Territory continues its opponent preview series, '2018 Gator Bait' with a look at a very talented Gamecocks squad. South Carolina ended last year on quite the high note, beating Michigan in the Outback Bowl 26-19 - and ending the season 9-4 and 5-3 in the SEC. This season Will Muschamp's men will look to battle for the SEC East crown against Georgia. One can argue that the Gamecocks are the second best team in the East, however, Muschamp and company will hope to find their offense clicking a bit better with a new coordinator taking over the reigns.. Here are the storylines surrounding South Carolina.

THE OFFENSE The Gamecocks averaged 24.2 points and 337.1 yards per game last year - which ranked 12th in the SEC. However, it's a new look for South Carolina's offense in 2018. Muschamp promoted Bryan McClendon from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator this offseason, and one can now expect a more up-tempo offense from the Gamecocks in 2018 - a system which could benefit quarterback Jake Bentley, who has thrown over 4,000 yards in 20 games. Bentley will have a plethora of playmakers surrounding him to help in the new scheme. If healthy, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is an instant boost to the offense (six touchdowns in three games last year), while Bryan Edwards is another receiver that has an ability to produce for the side. On the ground, South Carolina will most likely run the running backs by committee, however, junior Rick Dowdle will most likely get the nod as the starter. The backs will run behind a veteran offensive line that returns three starters and will feature mostly upperclassmen.

THE DEFENSE Muschamp lost the heart of his defense with Skai Moore's departure but the head coach does have a talented group to work with this upcoming year. At linebacker, the Gamecocks will rely on T.J. Brunson and Bryson Allen-Williams, while defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is expected to help Brunson sure up the middle.

In the secondary, South Carolina only returns one starter, cornerback Rashad Fenton. Rice grad transfer J.T Ibe and freshman Jaylin Dickerson will be two newcomers that could see the field earlier to help fill the holes at safety, while Texas A&M grad transfer Nick Harvey should also push for some playing time at corner this fall. Sophomore Jamyest Williams missed spring with a shoulder injury, however, is expected to play a roll in the unit as well come the season.