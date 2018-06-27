Just like Florida, Tennessee is hoping to shake off last season and start fresh under a new head coach. As we continue to countdown to the 2019 Gators season in our 'Gator Bait' series, we take a look at what the Volunteers have returning. This upcoming season will be Jeremy Pruitt's first as the Vols' head coach, and he inherits a team which has a lot of questions to answer. Pruitt did not mince words during spring and was candid when he said the team has a lot of work to do in order to reach the expected SEC level of play. The Vols finished last season going 4-8 and 0-8 in the SEC. Do the Volunteers repeat and not win a single SEC game? Good news for Pruitt? Tennessee does return a few good pieces with six returners on offense and seven on defense. Bad news? The same issues that plagued the team last season could very well plague them this season.

THE OFFENSE The quarterback theme continues in our 'Gator Bait' series, as another side is looking to answer questions at the position. The battle for playing time looks to be between Jarrett Guarantano and Stanford transfer Keller Chryst. Chryst went 11-2 as a starter in a pro-style offense and brings experience to the position. Not only are the Vols dealing with a quarterback question, but they are doing so with an inexperienced line protecting them. The offensive line was poor last year and this year starts with some uncertainty with tackle Trey Smith out indefinitely due to a medical situation. If Smith does not return, the Vols will look to junior Drew Richmond at left tackle, who has had a lackluster career so far. As the signal callers and the offensive line are pieced together, Pruitt does have the ability to rely on some talented playmakers including Ty Chandler. The explosive back was not used much under Butch Jones, but Pruitt's more aggressive offense will suit Chandler. In addition to Chandler, the running back group is pretty crowded with grad transfer Madre London, sophomores Tim Jordan and Trey Coleman and freshman Jeremy Banks. The Vols also do return some weapons for the passing game, in wide receivers Marquez Callaway, Brandon Jones and Jauan Jennings, and tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson.

THE DEFENSE On the other side of the ball, Pruitt has some work to do in solving the issues up front. Last season, the defense struggled to stop the run, yielding 251 yards per game on the ground. Like Florida, Tennessee is moving to a 3-4 defense which will put linebackers Darrin Kirkland Jr. (who will return from injury) and Daniel Bituli in better positions to contribute and stop them from giving away yards to the run. The defensive line does boast some talent with Jonathan Kongbo and Shy Tuttle. Tuttle and Alexis Johnson should snap at nose tackle, while Kongbo and Kyle Phillips will move to the outside in this new set up. Darrell Taylor is now on the outside as well, moving from defensive end. Meanwhile the secondary does have some good safeties in Nigel Warrior, Micah Abernathy and 2016 tackle leader Todd Kelly Jr. (71 tackles, 49 solo ) - who is set to return after being sidelined with a knee injury. On the other hand, Pruitt will field several inexperienced cornerbacks.