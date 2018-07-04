We continue our look into the 2018 season in our 'Gator Bait series' with a look at Vanderbilt. Florida will hit the road to face off against the Commodores on Oct. 13-a team that has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs the last few seasons. Vandy took a step back in 2017, only winning one game in the Southeastern Conference and being outgained by just under 125 yards per game in the SEC. Derek Mason returns eleven starters to his side, however, he loses a number of his best playmakers to graduation, including his main weapon on the ground in running back Ralph Webb. Here is a closer look at the Vandy team:

THE OFFENSE The good news for Mason is that unlike other teams we have profiled already, he does have an experienced quarterback under center. Senior QB Kyle Shurmur returns for Vandy after his 26 touchdown season and is a bright spot in the offense. The Commodores ranked fourth in the league with 243.6 passing yards per game - their highest total since Jay Cutler's senior season in 2005 -after Shurmur threw for 2,823 yards. However, the bigger question is who will Shurmur throw the ball to? C.J. Duncan and Trent Sherfield are both gone, leaving just Kalija Lipscomb as the experienced returner - Lipscomb finished last season with 610 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. With the level of experience dipping in this position, talented tight end Jared Pinkney is expected to help shoulder the load for the offense after catching less than 50 passes his first two seasons at the program. Mason hopes transfers, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn and wide receiver Alex Stump, will have an immediate impact. Vaughn transferred in from Illinois after two years at Illinois, rushing for 723 yards as a true freshman. The good news for Vandy? They return an experienced offensive line which includes all five starters and almost all of their reserve line.



THE DEFENSE Vanderbilt's defense has a few questions to answer itself. The Commodores defense last season gave up the most points in SEC history in league play after allowing 43.3 points per game. In order to turn things around, Mason turned to Jason Tarver. Tarver inherits a defense that only managed nine takeaways and allowed 6.9 yards per game in SEC contest. He also has only four starters returning. One returner Tarver is happy to have is outside linebacker Charles Wright. Wright was Vandy's best pass rusher last season after he recorded nine sacks in his first season as a starter. In the secondary, Vandy returns cornerback JoeJuan Williams and safety LaDarius Wiley. Both defensive backs are expected to be the vocal leaders of the group, with the other half of the secondary still in flux as no decisions were made in spring ball. It's hard to see how this group will be any better this season as the personnel remains the same.