2019 Gator Bait: Auburn post spring roundup
We continue our 2019 post spring Gator Bait series with a look at Auburn.
The Tigers held their A-Day spring scrimmage a few weeks ago and there are a few questions Guz Malzahn and his staff will hope to answer this off season.
Quarterback Battle
The battle at quarterback is heating up.
Joey Gatewood and Bo Nix alternated reps with the first-team offense, and they each put in strong performances. Gatewood finished the first half going 7-of-10 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Nix went 11-of-14 for 155 yards and two scores in the first half and threw an interception in the second.
Malik Willis worked with the second team offense in the first half and finished the half 7-of-8 for 63 yards.
According to those on the beat, Nix and Gatewood should be considered the front runners to take the starting position. Nix, the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, impressed during the game not only with his arm strength, tossing a 49-yard TD to Matthew Hill, but he also impressed with his legs.
However, Gatewood received some high praise of his own. Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams called him 'another Cam Newton' after the game.
Offense has plenty of weapons
No matter who starts at quarterback, the man under center will have some good skilled players around me.
Williams shined in the scrimmage and was named A-Day offensive MVP. Williams caught four passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the first half - this includes a few athletic grabs including a 38-yarder from Nix which he caught in double coverage.
Hill was another receiver that had a good showing at the game. He finished A-Day with five receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Malik Willis goes DEEP ... WHAT. A. CATCH. 😱 pic.twitter.com/cIqbJAqlCj— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 13, 2019
Harold Joiner demonstrated his versatility during the game as a running back, slot receiver and H-back. The redshirt freshman finished with six carries for 21 yards and three receptions for 28 yards. He also added a fumble recovery after getting the ball back after Nix's interception.
However, the star of the ground game was D.J. Williams. He finished with 11 total carries for 55 yards. But it's safe to say Auburn is wealthy at the position, returning Boobee Whitlow, Kam Martin, Shaun Shivers and Malik Miller.
It also helps when the running backs will be running behind a veteran offensive line-Auburn returns all five senior starters.
Defensive Notes
On the defensive side of the ball, Derrick Brown ended up with two sacks in the game, while TD Moultrie recorded one. Brown was a predicted first rounder that decided to return for his senior season.
In addition to the veterans at DT, a name to watch on the defensive line is sophomore Nick Coe. He is Auburn's versatile defender that has seen time at tackle, buck and defensive end.
In the secondary, Noah Igbinoghene is playing his first fullseason at the corner position taking over from Jamel Dean. Javaris Davis started opposite Igbinoghene for most of spring instead of Roger McCreary. Meanwhile, sophomore Christian Tutt started plenty at nickel.
Medical Report
Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten hurt his knee in the first half of the scrimmage and is expected to miss some of summer workouts.