We continue our 2019 post spring Gator Bait series with a look at Auburn.

The Tigers held their A-Day spring scrimmage a few weeks ago and there are a few questions Guz Malzahn and his staff will hope to answer this off season.

Quarterback Battle

The battle at quarterback is heating up.

Joey Gatewood and Bo Nix alternated reps with the first-team offense, and they each put in strong performances. Gatewood finished the first half going 7-of-10 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Nix went 11-of-14 for 155 yards and two scores in the first half and threw an interception in the second.

Malik Willis worked with the second team offense in the first half and finished the half 7-of-8 for 63 yards.

According to those on the beat, Nix and Gatewood should be considered the front runners to take the starting position. Nix, the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, impressed during the game not only with his arm strength, tossing a 49-yard TD to Matthew Hill, but he also impressed with his legs.

However, Gatewood received some high praise of his own. Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams called him 'another Cam Newton' after the game.

Offense has plenty of weapons

No matter who starts at quarterback, the man under center will have some good skilled players around me.

Williams shined in the scrimmage and was named A-Day offensive MVP. Williams caught four passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the first half - this includes a few athletic grabs including a 38-yarder from Nix which he caught in double coverage.

Hill was another receiver that had a good showing at the game. He finished A-Day with five receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.