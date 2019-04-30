We continue our 2019 post spring Gator Bait series with a look at the LSU Tigers.

LSU held their annual L-Club spring game on April 6 with the Purple team defeating the White team 17-14, and there were plenty of takeaways and questions around this team from the game as they prepare for the rest of the offseason.

New Offense

The Tigers have suffered from some offensive struggles over the last few years under a strictly pro-style system, but that could change this year. Head coach Ed Orgeron promised some offensive changes for this season, and that played out in the spring game.

Neither quarterback went under center during the game, and the offense ran with a no-huddle, spread attack throughout the entire game. Quarterbacks Joe Burrow (15-25, 159 yards, one TD, one interception) and Myles Brennan (16-24 for 212 yards) looked comfortable and found receivers throughout the game when they had time.

It was a lot of vanilla play calls, but the foundation of a new revamped offense was on full display this spring in Baton Rouge.

OL struggles

One of the negatives and concerns heading into the rest of the offseason for LSU was the offensive line. The unit struggled to protect either of the quarterbacks throughout the game, giving up nine would-be sacks in total.

The struggles of the boys up front could severely hinder this new offense, and prevent it from being as explosive as second-year offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger wants it to be.

Like the Gators, the Tigers have to continually grow and gel together, and that’s the focus through the rest of the offseason.

Offensive line coach James Cregg has a good idea of what pieces he has and where they are at, but they still have a ways to go before they feel really comfortable with their rotation.

Veterans all around

LSU returns a total of 16 starters from their 10-win 2018 season for 2019. While a few key contributors are gone, they are in tact for the most part. It is also the first time since 2010 both the quarterback and offensive coordinator are back as well.

Any team returning a lot of starters who have experience within the system provides a big benefit and the Tigers are no different.

Replacing White and Williams

Devin White and Greedy Williams are both gone and in the NFL now. Their production and talent is not something you just replace, but the Tigers do have a few guys they think can be solid replacements.

At linebacker Jacob Phillips looks to shift over and take over White’s spot this season. However, he has been banged up for most of spring and Michael Divinity Jr. has filled in nicely.

The linebacker group as a whole has been solid and we could see more of a committee replacing White, but Phillips and Divinity Jr. are the two that look to fill White’s role the best.

At corner, LSU is in a good spot replacing Williams as early enrollee Derek Stingley has looked great even as a freshman this spring. He has picked up the system and the speed of the game well. His athleticism and ball skills were on full display for this interception in the spring game.

Spring Standouts

RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire will be the feature back this season and he put together a very nice spring game rushing 29 times for 137 yards and one touchdown.

CB – Derek Stingley

As mentioned above Stingley showcased his ball skills nicely with that interception and has been a standout in practice throughout spring. He also finished with one tackle.

LB - Michael Divinity Jr.

With Phillips out Divinity Jr. was able to showcase his ability and did so nicely in the spring game, finishing with ten tackled, five solo, two sacks, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Medical Report

LB – Jacob Phillips

Phillips was sidelined for most of spring with a minor injury and is expected to be perfectly fine by the start of the season and fall camp.

OL – Badara Traore

Traore lined up at second-team right tackle for the spring game, but near the end of the third quarter he was rolled up on by running back Lanard Fournette, injuring his leg. Orgeron said “it didn’t look good.”