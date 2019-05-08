Drew Lock and Missouri have been a thorn on Florida's side the last two seasons. However, Lock is gone and the Tigers are reloading the offense.

We take a look at those questions in Wednesday's Gator Bait.

Kelly Bryant Steps In

Barry Odom seems to already have found his man to replace Lock, Kelly Bryant. Bryant, who transferred in from Clemson, finished the spring game throwing 12-of-17 for 150 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. During the game, Bryant made several plays with both his arm and his leg to move the chains.

He demonstrated he can extend plays with his legs but most importantly for Odom and company, he can throw the ball accurately on the run as well.

According to several reports around the program, the team has accepted Bryan as their new leader and he looks comfortable taking up that role.

"He's got a high football IQ and he wants more," Odom told reporters after the game. "He's becoming more vocal with the team, which is good..I think that's important at quarterback. He prepares well enough and puts himself in position that the respect factor is there that he can get guys going and keep them going if things are going really well."

The Spring Shuffle, Reloading Offense

In addition to quarterback, other positions on the offense saw a few changes.

Missouri does not have the luxury it had one year ago of returning five starters on the offensive line. This year they are looking for two new starters. They do return: Left tackle Yasir Durant, center Trystan Colon-Castillo and right guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms.

Larry Borom received the reps with the first team at left guard, while Case Cook played with the second team and only received first-team snaps at center, when starter Trystan Colon-Castillo went down with an ankle injury.

Missouri's slot receiver Johnathon Johnson also did not feature in the game due to a hamstring injury, which means Barrett Banister was able to make a case for playing time at the scrimmage. He led all receivers with eight catches for 73 yards.

In addition to Banister and Johnson, Missouri also has the option at playing Dominic Gicinto at the slot.

The options don't end there for Bryant, however,

Junior tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who suffered a season ending injury last season against Florida, did not see the field for the spring game, however, will certainly be a favorite target come the fall. He will be a mismatch for opponents.

In the end Missouri's starters racked up 433 yards of offense, 292 through the air, and 25 first downs during the spring game.

The Workhorse

There is no question that Larry Rountree III is the name to watch on the Missouri roster. In the running game has amassed 1,919 yards in two season after rushing 1,216 yards.

During the spring game, Rountree ran nine times for 53 yards and a touchdown.

He is the clear starter.

Rountree is joined by Tyler Badie and Simi Bakare in the backfield. All three combined for 138 net rush yards and two touchdowns for the Black team.

The Defense

The first-team defense allowed just three points in the Black and Gold game. The defense did not go up against the starters, and held the Gold team to just 95 yards, 13 on the ground, and had four sacks.

Nick Bolton and Cale Garrett are the expected starters at linebacker.

On the defensive line look out for Akial Byers. Although listed at defensive end on the depth chart, Missouri defensive line coach Brick Haley has been moving Byers inside, working at defensive tackle this spring. The plan is for Byers to rotate between playing outside and at tackle.

Missouri will rely heavily on Jordan Elliott at defensive tackle, especially with Terry Beckner Jr. gone. The question becomes will there be enough players behind him (this is where Byers' versatility comes in for Missouri).

Defensive end is a problem after Tre Williams' arrest. His return now seems unlikely. In addition to Byers, sophomore duo Trajan Jeffcoat and Jatorian Hansford are expected to take up a larger role this year.

Another name to watch will be sophomore cornerback Jarvis Ware. Adam Sparks was out with an injury and Ware used this opportunity to try to push both DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes for playing time in the secondary.

Special Teams

There is a question about who will take up the starting punter role. During the game, placekicker Tucker McCann took the first punt. Then both Josh Dodge and Sean Koetting had their time in the spot light. However, with McCann taking the first rep, it seems like Odom is not too eager to name either Koetting or Dodge yet as a starter.

Meanwhile, Missouri missed two short field goals during the spring game.