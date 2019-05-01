Our Gator Bait series continues with a look at South Carolina, the eighth team Florida football will face in the 2019 season.

Here are the top stories surrounding the Gamecocks after spring ball.

Young Quarterbacks Impress

Jake Bentley is the starter under center, however, the spring game showcases the fight for the right to be the No. 2 guy.

Redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner and true freshman Ryan Hilinski both impressed during the spring game.

Joyner went 10-of-23 for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception, adding eight carries for 60 yards, while Hilinski completed 24-of-36 passes for 206 yards.

Meanwhile, Bentley went 9-of-14 for 96 yards and a touchdown in limited snaps.

Defense returns plenty

Linebacker Ernest Jones led the game with nine stops, while safeties J.T. Ibe and Jamyest Williams followed with eight and seven stops respectively.

South Carolina safety Jamal Cook finished spring on a high note by intercepting Joyner near the goal line. Cook was a menace this spring but he was not the only one breaking up passes. Sophomore safety, Israel Mukuamu, also had a few pass breakups in this game as well.