2019 Gator Bait: South Carolina post spring roundup
Our Gator Bait series continues with a look at South Carolina, the eighth team Florida football will face in the 2019 season.
Here are the top stories surrounding the Gamecocks after spring ball.
Young Quarterbacks Impress
Jake Bentley is the starter under center, however, the spring game showcases the fight for the right to be the No. 2 guy.
Redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner and true freshman Ryan Hilinski both impressed during the spring game.
Joyner went 10-of-23 for 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception, adding eight carries for 60 yards, while Hilinski completed 24-of-36 passes for 206 yards.
Meanwhile, Bentley went 9-of-14 for 96 yards and a touchdown in limited snaps.
Defense returns plenty
Linebacker Ernest Jones led the game with nine stops, while safeties J.T. Ibe and Jamyest Williams followed with eight and seven stops respectively.
South Carolina safety Jamal Cook finished spring on a high note by intercepting Joyner near the goal line. Cook was a menace this spring but he was not the only one breaking up passes. Sophomore safety, Israel Mukuamu, also had a few pass breakups in this game as well.
There is still some issue at cornerback, Jaycee Horn and Mukuamu were the starting corners in the game, with two walk-ons backing them up. Versatile athlete AJ Turner was the next in line at corner. However, the good news for USC is that Cam Smith is expected to enroll this summer to add some quality depth.
The Gamecocks' defensive line has undergone a few changes this offseason. Shameik Blackshear and Josh Belk are gone, however, it is safe to say they still have a talented group, a deep talented group.
The group returns four starters: D.J. Wonnum, Kobe Smith, Javon Kinlaw and Aaron Sterling. Behind the veterans comes a crop of talented back ups in Brad Johnson, JJ Enagbare, Rick Sandidge, Zacch Pickens, and Joseph Anderson.
AJ Turner playing both sides of the ball
There has been a lot of talk about where AJ Turner will play next season for South Carolina. The athlete from Virginia was recruited at running back and played that position earlier in the year last fall. However, after a year that saw plenty of injuries in the secondary, Turner was moved to corner.
During the spring game, Turner spent the first half on offense, catching four passes for 38 yards, however, not producing much on the ground. Turner was then moved to corner in the second half, where recorded a tackle and a pass breakup.
According to Will Muschamp, Turner is going to play primarily at running back, however, he is the third cornerback on the depth chart as well. The South Carolina head coach hopes the younger men on the secondary will step up this offseason.
Additional notes
- South Carolina put kicker Parker White on scholarship this spring. White connected on 13-of-16 field goals last year.
- At running back, Muschamp welcomed new new position in Thomas Brown. Brown is looking for a number one guy and Ric Dowdle will most likely be that guy. Dowdle has had six 100-yard ames in his career.
-With leading receiver Deebo Samuel gone, Bryan Edwards could very well take over as the number one target this upcoming season. OrTre Smith, who returns from a knee injury, Shi Smith and Josh Vann are also going to factor in.
-Sadarius Hutcherson, who played right guard last season, has spent most of spring at left tackle. Meanwhile, center Chandler Farrell repped at center with the first team when Hank Manos went down with an injury. Farrell also saw time at right guard - competing with sophomore Eric Douglas and redshirt sophomore Jordan Rhodes.