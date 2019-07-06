One of three Lakeland (Fla.) prospects to sign with the Florida back in February, offensive lineman Deyavie Hammond just announced he recently fell short of qualifying and is now headed to junior-college instead.

Hammond, the 35th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2019 class, went to social media on Saturday afternoon to announce the latest step in his athletic and academic journey.

"To my dismay and my supporters over the course of my football career. I did not qualify for the NCAA and I will not be attending the University of Florida," Hammond said. "The journey had been long and I have met great individuals who have given me countless opportunities to help me become a better player and person. Although misfortunate my journey has not come to a stop I will be attending a JuCo for the next two years. This journey wasn't easy but it definitely fun and will continue through out this tough time. Saddening as the situation is I will forever cheer Gator Nation."