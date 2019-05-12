All five former Florida Gators football players who were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft are now under contract, per numerous reports.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor, linebacker Vosean Joseph, and running back Jordan Scarlett signed with their respective clubs, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, and Carolina Panthers, on Thursday afternoon and through the evening. Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson followed with the New Orleans Saints on Friday morning, and defensive end Jachai Polite signed with the New York Jets on Sunday morning.

OverTheCap.com has posted projections for each rookie contract following the 2019 NFL Draft, based on the rookie contract slotting system and 2019 NFL cap space table.

Each player will sign a four year contract.

Taylor is expected to earn $7.8 million over the life of his deal with the Jaguars. Polite is projected to receive $3.6 million, Gardner-Johnson is set to make $3.3 million - far less than what he was expected to receive when discussed as a potential first round pick. Both Joseph and Scarlett will receive just over $2.8 million.