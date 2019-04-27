News More News
2019 NFL Draft: Breaking down Saints selection of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Zach Goodall • GatorsTerritory.com
@zach_goodall
Staff
Florida Gators beat writer for GatorsTerritory.com, part of the Rivals Network and Yahoo! Sports. Formerly covered the Jacksonville Jaguars and NFL Draft for numerous outlets.

As Mike Ferrell, well known recruiting analyst here at Rivals, said in a tweet this morning: Someone is going to get a really motivated and pissed off Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

And that someone is the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints, who were without a pick until they traded up to the 48th overall pick in the second round, have managed to walk away with a perceived first round talent in the versatile defensive back and former Florida Gator.

Gardner-Johnson, who played both STAR-nickel cornerback and safety at Florida, is expected to compete for the Saints nickel cornerback position with two locked-in starters at safety in Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell.

PJ Williams, the team's starting nickel, signed a one year, $5 million contract extension with New Orleans earlier this month, but has suffered several injuries in his NFL:career and is facing a DWI charge from a January arrest, his second since 2015.

Gardner-Johnson's nine career interceptions and 12 defended passes will certainly push Williams, and it would be surprising to see Williams on the roster beyond 2019 with CGJ in house. Gardner-Johnson's four sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss gives him an edge to play the edge at nickel on run downs and as a blitzer, as Williams has recorded one career sack and three career TFLs.

All in all, Gardner-Johnson has a legitimate chance to steal a starting role in a star-studded secondary with CBs Marshon Lattimore, Eli Apple, and the previously mentioned safeties. His on-field talent is that of, at worst, a day two talent, so it will be interesting to see if any info comes out as to why he fell to the 105th pick.

