As Mike Ferrell, well known recruiting analyst here at Rivals, said in a tweet this morning: Someone is going to get a really motivated and pissed off Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

And that someone is the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints, who were without a pick until they traded up to the 48th overall pick in the second round, have managed to walk away with a perceived first round talent in the versatile defensive back and former Florida Gator.



Gardner-Johnson, who played both STAR-nickel cornerback and safety at Florida, is expected to compete for the Saints nickel cornerback position with two locked-in starters at safety in Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell.

PJ Williams, the team's starting nickel, signed a one year, $5 million contract extension with New Orleans earlier this month, but has suffered several injuries in his NFL:career and is facing a DWI charge from a January arrest, his second since 2015.

Gardner-Johnson's nine career interceptions and 12 defended passes will certainly push Williams, and it would be surprising to see Williams on the roster beyond 2019 with CGJ in house. Gardner-Johnson's four sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss gives him an edge to play the edge at nickel on run downs and as a blitzer, as Williams has recorded one career sack and three career TFLs.

All in all, Gardner-Johnson has a legitimate chance to steal a starting role in a star-studded secondary with CBs Marshon Lattimore, Eli Apple, and the previously mentioned safeties. His on-field talent is that of, at worst, a day two talent, so it will be interesting to see if any info comes out as to why he fell to the 105th pick.