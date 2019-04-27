Former Florida Gators linebacker Vosean Joseph has been selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 147th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Joseph had a top 40 visit with the Bills before the draft, per source.

Joseph was one of the more slept-on Gators prospects throughout the NFL Draft process, behind names such as Jawaan Taylor, Chauncey Gardner Johnson, and Jachai Polite.

However, Joseph has the college production that had the Bills licking their chops as a gap-shooting linebacker, posting 14 tackles for loss over the past three seasons, including nine in 2018.

Joseph is a bit undersized at 6-1 1/2, 230 lbs, but his speed combination with that size projects him to weak-side linebacker in the Bills 4-3 defense. Starting WILL Matt Milano had a bit of a breakout year in Buffalo with three interceptions and seven defended passes, but Joseph could challenge Milano for early-down play against the run.

At worst, Joseph will be a key special teamer with his solid athleticism for a building Buffalo Bills roster. But his potential could unlock a role next to 2018 first round pick LB Tremaine Edmunds and behind 2019 ninth overall pick defensive tackle Ed Oliver. That Bills defense is going to be predicated on athleticism, and Joseph certainly provides that, as well as a thumper-mentality.