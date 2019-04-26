A pick that was expected by almost everyone, just... in a draft slot expected by no one.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected former Florida Gators right tackle with the 35th pick in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft, after trading up to the 35th pick, previously owned by the Oakland Raiders. The Jaguars sent their 38th overall and 4th round pick to Oakland in return for 35th overall, plus the Raiders 5th and 7th round picks.

All in all, Jacksonville gets a player they were going to consider with the 7th overall pick, should defensive end Josh Allen not been there, according to a source. In that sense, the Jaguars have landed two top-10 players on their board through the first two rounds of the draft, and added an extra draft pick to their arsenal in the process.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell stated that the team attempted to trade back into the first round for Taylor's services, but the asking price was too high and the 2nd round trade up presented better value.

Jacksonville had a gaping hole at right tackle after releasing four year starter Jermey Parnell. The team selected Will Richardson in the fourth round last year, but he will likely become the team's swing tackle with Taylor in the fold.

Taylor will be primarily tasked with protecting Jacksonville's new franchise quarterback Nick Foles, who signed a four year, $88 million contract with just over $50 million in guarantees in March. Taylor is a fine pass protector, but will need to develop better balance in order to gain leverage against NFL edge rushers. This was a bit of an inconsistency seen in his film and part of why Taylor slid down boards, as he wasn't the complete tackle prospect that some analysts portrayed him to be in the draft process.

However, Taylor is as strong as they come as a run blocker, with his blend of power and athleticism at his size to move defenders out of rushing lanes to clear holes for running backs. This skill will translate well to the Jaguars offense, as Jacksonville invested their 2017 4th overall pick in running back Leonard Fournette, who has been a disappointment to date in his NFL career but the Jaguars have held onto him hoping he will pan out. Taylor's skill-set will be instrumental in order for Fournette to do just that.

While every rookie goes through a big transition to get acclimated to the speed, Taylor enters a situation where his best traits - run blocking - will be relied upon early as QB Nick Foles, the Jaguars skill position groups, and new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo all form chemistry in the pass game.

And considering the distance from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and TIAA Bank Field is a mere hour and a half, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better match for Taylor than the Jacksonville Jaguars.