The Carolina Panthers have landed the "2" for their 1-2 punch at the running back position.

Former Florida Gators running back Jordan Scarlett will be wearing baby blue and black for the first four years of his NFL in Charlotte, North Carolina, after being selected with the 154th selection in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Scarlett ran into a lot of trouble at Florida, including an arrest for possession of marijuana and being involved in a case of credit card fraud that caught national spotlight in 2017. However, Scarlett was a productive committee back in three years on the field as a Gator, taking 344 carries for 1846 yards and 11 touchdowns.



Carolina used their 8th overall selection on running back Christian McCaffrey in 2017, and he has been the focal point of the Panthers offense ever since. Scarlett will likely inherit the third down RB role to preserve McCaffrey's legs, but iwll be tested as a blocker with McCaffrey lining up as a receiver on those downs. He could get some carries in power situations as well.

There's no one note-worthy behind McCaffrey on the Panthers RB depth chart as of now, so expect Scarlett to walk away with the RB2 spot come September.