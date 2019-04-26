In a surprising turn of events, former Gators pass rusher Jachai Polite is the first defensive prospect from Florida selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, ahead of defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Polite, who recorded 15 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss in three seasons at the University of Florida, was once viewed as a first round prospect as an edge rusher, which is even more impressive considering how top-heavy this NFL Draft class has been with pass rushers. However...

The talented pass rusher had perhaps as terrible of a draft process as a prospect could have. At the NFL Combine, Polite was flagged for bad interviews with teams and he proceeded to call teams out for "bashing" him by bringing up his bad game tape. Following his interview drama, Polite tested very poorly for an undersized defensive end and injured his hamstring, and his draft stock proceeded to plummet.

Whereas, Gardner-Johnson seemed to only rise in the draft process. Yet as of now, the versatile defensive back is still on the board, and Polite has found a home in New York.

Polite fills an immediate need for the Jets as an edge rusher, a position the Jets have needed to address for years. The team was interested in trading for former Jaguars and current Los Angeles Rams defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., but a trade never followed through.

The Jets have only recorded 67 sacks over the past two years, and are attempting to enhance their pass rush significantly in 2019. With stud defensive tackle Leonard Williams unable to do all of the work for the Jets' defensive line, the Jets not only added Polite to handle the edge, but also Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the third overall pick. Suddenly, the Jets have a young three-headed monster leading their pass rush heading into 2019 and beyond.

Expect Polite to compete for and win a starting job in the Jets new 4-3 defense. Their current edge rushers combined for only 12 sacks in 2018.