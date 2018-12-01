Ohio State, Auburn, Georgia, Nebraska, Penn State, Kentucky and Tennessee are some additonal offers on the table for Fraziars, the 24th-ranked athlete on Rivals.

Fraziars, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound wide receiver and safety from Dunnellon (Fla.) High, attended nearly every Florida home game this fall and lives just roughly an hour south of the Swamp as well.

With six prospects in the fold, the Gators now check in with the seventh-ranked 2020 recruiting class after reeling in a commitment from athlete Ja'Quavion Fraziars on Saturday.

"It feels great, man. I feel like I made the right decision," Fraziars told GatorsTerritory. "It's just so close to home and you have to look out for the family. They just show a lot of love and I feel like I can excel at that place the most and get where I want to be in life.

Fraziars is a two-way standout who oozes with potential in the secondary and at receiver, but it's on offense where Mullen's staff envisions him making a splash.

"Coach Gonzales, he compares me to Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes," Fraziars said. "I'm tall like Trevon and I can run like Van.

"I talk to coach Robinson and coach Gonzales. I talk to coach Robinson more since he recruits the area. He doesn't visit a lot, but he visits when he can.



"He's real nice to talk to and we always have a nice conversation. A lot of laughs and stuff."

As a junior, Fraziars reeled in 48 catches for 778 yards, while also racking up 107 tackles, four interceptions, 17 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.