During the early signing period in December, Dan Mullen’s staff secured letters of intent from all three of their targets at Lakeland High School.

While the 2020 recruiting class is still fairly young, Florida is setting itself up well with another set of prospects from the powerhouse program in Polk Country.

Demarkcus Bowman is tagged as one of the Gators’ top targets in this upcoming cycle, but fellow Dreadnaught, Fenley Graham, is being poached by the school as well.

At Sunday's Under Armour All-America Camp in Orlando, the three-star ATH detailed his recent visit to Gainesville for junior day.