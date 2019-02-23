Dan Mullen’s coaching staff has been chopping it up with a number of offensive linemen representing the class of 2020.

After reeling in seven players at the position group during the previous cycle, assistant coach John Hevesy has shown no sign of slowing down his pursuit of multiple prospects across the map.

With that being said, GatorsTerritory takes a look at Florida’s top targets at offense guard and where the Gators stand with each.