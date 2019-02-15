Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 12:08:15 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Class Outlook: Analyzing Florida's Options at Tight End

Gojktd9opjawiceisheo
Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

There was certainly some drama and anticipation surrounding UF's pursuit of a 2019 tight end, but the Gators closed out the cycle in the winners column after hauling in Under Armour All-American, K...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}