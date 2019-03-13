There is no question that one of Dan Mullen’s star recruiters on his staff is linebackers coach, Christian Robinson.

Robinson was instrumental in the recruiting efforts of numerous signees during the 2019 cycle, namely Rivals100 prospect Tyron Hopper.

There are a multitude of prospects the Gators are looking to add to Robinson’s position group during the 2020 cycle, and GatorsTerritory evaluates those prospects below.