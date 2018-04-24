The Florida Gators are already in hot pursuit of Jahleel Billingsley, a 2019 Rivals 250 tight end, but found no reason to wait after getting a sneak peek of his brother on Tuesday as well.

Kevon Billingsley, a 2020 defensive end who checks in at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, got the green light from the Gators this afternoon after receiving a school visit from Larry Scott, Florida's tight ends coach.

This is a young man who fits the mold for what Todd Grantham envisions in his defensive linemen. Billingsley is tagged as a defensive end prospect on Rivals, but possesses the versatility to slide inside to a three-technique as well.