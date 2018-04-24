The Florida Gators are already in hot pursuit of Jahleel Billingsley, a 2019 Rivals 250 tight end, but found no reason to wait after getting a sneak peek of his brother on Tuesday as well.
Kevon Billingsley, a 2020 defensive end who checks in at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, got the green light from the Gators this afternoon after receiving a school visit from Larry Scott, Florida's tight ends coach.
This is a young man who fits the mold for what Todd Grantham envisions in his defensive linemen. Billingsley is tagged as a defensive end prospect on Rivals, but possesses the versatility to slide inside to a three-technique as well.
A product of St. Louis (Miss.) Lutheran North, Billingsley also reeled in two additional offers on Tuesday afternoon, from Arkansas and Wisconsin.
Illinois, which was the first school to offer a scholarship back in December, recently welcomed Billingsley to campus for junior day. Missouri welcomed him to campus for their junior day as well.
Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Missouri, Minnesota and Kentucky are some additional offers on the table for the big-bodied defender out of St. Louis.
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.