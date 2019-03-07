One of the most coveted positions for Dan Mullen’s staff on the recruiting trail is the BUCK, which is a dynamic role in Todd Grantham’s 3-4 defensive scheme.

Florida is recruiting a number of prospects to play the position that Jachai Polite excelled in last season, but the program is searching for traditional pass rushers as well.

GatorsTerritory takes an in-depth look at which defensive ends are on UF’s radar in the 2020 class.