COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Five-star forward Scottie Barnes was one of 30 players competing for a spot on the U17 USA Basketball team heading to Argentina for the FIBA World Championships. On Friday during the first day of tryouts, it was also the first day college coaches could reach out to recruits in the 2020 class.

“I had about seven schools text and call me on the first day coaches could be in contact. Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Cal, Louisville and Oregon,” Barnes said.

Ohio State, Louisville and Cal are a few new schools entering the mix and with coaches finally being able to contact players, Barnes recognizes it’s a big step in the recruiting process.



“It was great to hear from head coaches, assistant coaches, new schools, just everyone. It just shows that this whole recruiting thing is getting a little more serious now. They all were just wishing me luck out here in Colorado and things like that,” added Barnes.

Barnes has been one to watch here at USA Basketball. He is one of the best defenders on the floor, competes at a high level, and is always the first one to help a teammate up or give a high five.

“I feel like I’ve been playing ok out here. There’s a lot of talented guys so I’ve just been focused on making my shots when I’m open and playing good defense.” Barnes said.