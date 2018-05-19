2020 four-star OL Jalen Rivers relishes Saturday's trip to the Swamp
The two best that Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf has to offer were both in attendance for UF's Gator Grill Out on Saturday afternoon, with one being Jalen Rivers, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound sophomore offens...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news