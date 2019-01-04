SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS --- Florida has a number of commits representing the program at the talent-loaded All-American Bowl Combine in Texas.

The verbal pledges who packed their bags and journeyed west are Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Bryce Langston, Trevonte Rucker and Anthony Richardson.

For Richardson, being in the combine won’t be an unfamiliar experience for the dual-threat quarterback, who was a participant at last year's event. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior hopes to demonstrate the improvements he has made over the last 12 months and will be on the national stage doing so.