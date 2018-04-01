The 2020 offensive lineman from Homestead (Fla.) South Dade isn't quite ready to serve up a front-runner in his recruitment, but is certainly brimming with joy after receiving the green light from Dan Mullen's staff.

A flurry of nationally-recognized programs recently stepped up to the plate with verbal offers for 6-foot-4, 280-pound Jonathan Denis , with one being the Florida Gators.

Well, it’s a huge offer and the Gators are just great," Denis said. "I love their facilities and I love the way they coach.

"I love their team-bond."

Denis, who possesses additional offers from Florida State, Miami and Oregon among others, journeyed up to Gainesville just last Monday for a spring practice.

"Their indoor facility and the locker-room impressed me a lot," Denis said. "The campus did also. The coaches are just fun people to talk to. They tell you nothing but the truth, and they're just amazing to be around."

"I’ve bonded with (assistant director of player personnel) coach (Cordell) Landers, and those conversations are mainly about how I’m doing in school and to make sure I keep my GPA high," Denis said. "The conversations are mostly about academics and life, and that shows the coaches care about more than just football."

Denis has no additional visits scheduled at this time.

