Scholarship offer No. 3 is now on the table for Tate Johnson, and it's certainly a game-changer with Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators now onboard with an offer for the 2020 prospect.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Johnson was rewarded with his first offer, from Louisiana-Lafayette, exactly a week ago and now has the opportunity to strap up the pads in the talent-rich Southeastern Conference.

An up-and-coming recruit at Hogansville (Ga.) Callaway, Johnson previously attended Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn before relocating to the Peach State over the offseason.

Johnson also hails from the same high school as Rivals 250 offensive guard and Auburn commit, Keiondre Jones, a top Florida target for 2019.

"Ah, man, growing up as a kid, it’s always been a dream of mine to receive an offer from somewhere like Florida," Johnson said. "It’s such a blessing and honor to receive an offer from such a historically-rich program like Florida. I know that coach Mullen has something special building down there in Gainesville, so it’s just really a huge blessing."

Johnson, who also possesses an offer from East Carolina, has yet to directly communicate with the Gators staff, but says his coach was presented with nothing but positive reviews of his craft in the trenches.

"Actually, I have not gotten a chance to speak with anyone yet," Johnson said. "I know they are busy starting camp at this moment, but I should be getting on the phone with them very soon.

"I do know that they said they love my film and love me as a player, and they are very excited about me."

The rising junior is just in the infantile stage of his recruitment, but understands that an offer from a school like Florida could catapult his recruitment to a whole other level.

"Oh this is a huge offer to me; it means a ton," Johnson said. "Growing up in the South as a kid, I’ve always been an SEC fan. It is huge for me to receive my first SEC offer from Florida, which has been so dominant over the years.

"I’m very thankful to the coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity."

Johnson is an agile offensive lineman who suits up at left tackle for his high school, but could wind up sliding inside when it's all said and done. He shows no problem making his way to the next level, but also plays under control with a solid base. Johnson flashes impressive short-area quickness as well.

Once locking onto his opponent, Johnson does a good job of steering them out of the play while pumping his legs until the whistle is blown.

Several additional Power Five offers will be on the table sooner than later.

"I feel like I have really good feet and can move very well for pass-setting and climbing to a backer," Johnson said. "Also, I like to play the game very aggressively and take it to the defender instead of the defender taking it to me.

"And besides during the whistle, I feel like I’m a great leader."

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.