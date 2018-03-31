Jovens Janvier, who passes the eye test at roughly 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, captured a Florida offer less than 24 hours ago, and is now comfortable enough to serve up an early leader in his recruitment.

Janvier, who attends Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic, is an up-and-coming sophomore who is armed with additional offers from Florida Atlantic, Florida International and Bowling Green among others.

"I found out about the offer from my head coach," Janvier said. "That's a major D1 offer for me, and they're also in the Power Five. I like their facilities, the new coaches that are there, and also the o-line coach (John Hevesy).

"That's the top school."



