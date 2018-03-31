Jovens Janvier, who passes the eye test at roughly 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, captured a Florida offer less than 24 hours ago, and is now comfortable enough to serve up an early leader in his recruitment.
Janvier, who attends Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic, is an up-and-coming sophomore who is armed with additional offers from Florida Atlantic, Florida International and Bowling Green among others.
"I found out about the offer from my head coach," Janvier said. "That's a major D1 offer for me, and they're also in the Power Five. I like their facilities, the new coaches that are there, and also the o-line coach (John Hevesy).
"That's the top school."
The South Florida native is also fresh off making the trek up to Gainesville for a spring practice, but also to have some face-time with Dan Mullen's staff.
"The last time I went up there was like, three or four weeks ago," Janvier said. "I saw the whole facilities, the spring practice, and also talked to the coach.
"It was good and all."
Janvier, who is in no rush to make a verbal commitment, says Louisville is the dream destination on the collegiate level.
"I like their facilities, coaches, and how they just work," Janvier said of the Cardinals.
Janvier has no additional visits scheduled at this time.
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.
For FREE premium access on Gators Territory until August 1, waste no time by diving into the link below to sign up.
Promo Code: GTRIVALS