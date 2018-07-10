2020 OT plans to journey down to the Swamp during the fall
Three-star prospect Marcus Henderson fielded an offer from Dan Mullen's staff back in early May, and now the 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman has a time frame in mind for visiting the SEC prog...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news