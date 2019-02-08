With Dan Mullen's eighth-ranked 2019 recruiting class now in the books, all attention is now directed towards prospects representing the class of 2020.

One of those juniors who is sitting firmly on the Gators' big board is 6-foot-5, 290-pound Olu Fashanu, who was presented with a verbal offer roughly two weeks ago, joining Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma among others.

Fashanu, who laces up the cleats for Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga Prep, checks in as the nation's 31st-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals.