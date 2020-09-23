OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Florida kicker Evan McPherson is the only special teams starter returning from last season.

The Gators have a familiar face replacing Freddie Swain and Tyrie Cleveland in the return game in Kadarius Toney, who was named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC third team along with McPherson.

But every starting specialist around McPherson is a different name, and he doesn’t even recognize Jeremy Crawhsaw anymore. The freshman punter grew a mullet this offseason.

“I always joke with him. I said, ‘You came in as an innocent little Australian kid and then when you got here you just turned into this guy I don’t even know anymore.’ I think it’s funny,” McPherson said. “It’s an all right look. But I tell him every day that I like the short hair better.”

Crawshaw and redshirt senior Jacob Finn battled in fall camp to replace Kansas City Chiefs rookie Tommy Townsend as Florida’s punter and holder. Finn got the nod over Crawshaw at both spots.

Long snapper Jacob Tilghman is also gone from 2019. UF hasn’t settled on a starter yet, with an OR listed on the depth chart for senior Brett DioGuardi and sophomore Marco Ortiz.

McPherson has new pieces all around him.

“It’s been pretty unique,” he said. “I’ve had a different snapper from year one (Ryan Farr) to year two. I was blessed to have Tommy. He was a pretty good holder both years. Just kind of transitioning, I was trying to get work with both Jacob and Jeremy this summer on holding. It kind of just boils down to who I felt more comfortable with and who I think could get the job done.

“They both did a great job competing (at punter). I think both of them being high-level punters just pushed each other just to be their best self. I think it’s been, for the most part, it’s been a positive battle. Nobody’s really stepped on any toes or anything.”

Finn has big shoes to fill at punter after the Townsend brothers locked down the position the last five years. He played behind both Tommy and Johnny, so McPherson thinks that will help him.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “Finn, he learned under both of those guys. And Jeremy, he’s coming from a great organization in Australia, where they bring a bunch of high-level guys in. I think both of them will be able to compete at a high level and bring the same intensity that the Townsends brought.”

McPherson’s goal will be bringing the same accuracy after connecting on 17 of 19 field goal attempts (89.5 percent) in each of the past two seasons. When you hold the highest FG percentage in school history, what is there to work on?

“For a lot of people they see I don’t really have that much room to improve on, but for me I see a lot,” McPherson said. “I see some inconsistencies with the ball striking. So kind of over the summer I’ve been working on striking it more consistently, just kind of repetition.

"I make sure I’m kicking every ball the same. And if I’m not, I kind of figure out what I’m doing wrong and focus in on that point.”

McPherson hit a career-long 50-yard field goal in the regular season finale against Florida State. When asked about his distance, McPherson said he’s capable of backing that up at least 15 yards.

“Might can mess with 65 or something like that,” he predicted. “You’d have to have perfect conditions with some wind. I don’t really attempt them that often. Just kind of always focus on the ones that are realistic.

“Every now and then, we’ll just mess around because we’re hitting good and see how far back we can go.”

McPherson last hit a 65-yarder during summer training, he said, but that’s not his best effort according to Florida coach Dan Mullen.

“He’s hit a 67-yarder in practice for us,” he said. “I have unbelievable confidence in him. I think he’s the top kicker in college football. He has confidence in himself, in his ability to make kicks from all over the field. I’ve never seen a moment that’s too big for him.

“If he’s hot, he’s still just focused on the next kick. If he struggles, he’s still focused on the next kick. Nothing is too big a moment for him. He never gets too high or too low about what’s going on.”