Florida’s pursuit of running backs has changed drastically since the start of the year with Keyvone Lee’s de-commitment from the program and Demarkcus Bowman pledging to Clemson.

The Gators do have numerous options outside of Bowman and Lee that the staff is pursuing, including Lawrance Toafili and Sam Adams.

Another name to keep an eye on down the road is Marvin Scott, an in-state rising senior out of Port Orange (Fla.).

While Scott is not armed with an offer from UF just yet, the 5-foot-9, 195-pounder had the opportunity to showcase his skills Florida’s Elite One Day Camp last Saturday.