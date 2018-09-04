Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 14:00:08 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Rivals 100 DE is visiting the Swamp for SEC opener

Jww7hmfp1z1wlgthzoa3
Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

One of the nation's elite 2020 defenders has scheduled another visit with Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators, and it's for this Saturday.Zykeivous Walker, the nation's 71st-ranked player overall on ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}