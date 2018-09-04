2020 Rivals 100 DE is visiting the Swamp for SEC opener
One of the nation's elite 2020 defenders has scheduled another visit with Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators, and it's for this Saturday.Zykeivous Walker, the nation's 71st-ranked player overall on ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news