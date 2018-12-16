Florida hosted six official visitors over the weekend, but the program also welcomed a few 2020 targets on campus as well.

The Gators were even able to secure a commitment from one of the top safeties in next year’s cycle, Rashad Torrence, who visited UF on Sunday morning.

Along with Torrence checking out the school for the second time this year, Dan Mullen’s staff had three prospects in attendance for their Sunday team practice: Chantz Williams, Jalen Rivers, and Joshua Braun.

During the regular season, Braun witnessed Florida’s games against Kentucky and LSU. While he was watching the Gators get ready for their bowl game against Michigan, the Rivals250 offensive lineman paid particular attention to how John Hevesy coached up his group.