Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 20:27:36 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Rivals100 DB RJ Mickens gets the green light from Florida

Agjb8dvhs1ucrn70kmem
Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

On Wednesday, Gators head coach Dan Mullen extended an offer to one of the top defensive backs in the nation.R.J. Mickens, the fourth-ranked cornerback in the class of 2020, has been made a priorit...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}