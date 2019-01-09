After missing out on a few wide receivers in Dan Mullen’s second recruiting class, the Gators are now looking to load up on that position during the 2020 cycle.

The coaching staff has drawn mutual interest from a flurry of wideout targets, with one being Lavon Bunkley-Shelton. Shelton resides on the other side of the country at Garden (Calif.) Serra, but UF has been able to assert itself as a contender for his services.