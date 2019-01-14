Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Auburn, LSU, USC and Texas are some additional offers on the table for the 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior receiver.

Leonard Manuel, the nation's 29th-ranked player overall for 2020, just went public with his commitment to the University of Florida after stepping on campus over a handful of times in 2018.

Florida is already armed with commitments from a pair of Vanguard sophomores in Trevonte Rucker and Bryce Langston , and now hold a commitment from its elite pass catcher.

Dan Mullen and the Gators have struck gold at Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard once again.

In total, the nation's sixth-ranked receiver attended six home games this past fall. Manuel was inside the Swamp for the first three Saturdays of the season, and then returned for the Gators' games against LSU, Missouri and Idaho.

Also, Manuel and his Ocala Vanguard squad laced up the cleats at the Gator Shoot Out 7v7 tournament back in mid-June.

"Just the coaches, the players and the environment," Manuel previously told GatorsTerritory. "I feel like I could stay here, live here, play and everything would be great.

"Those guys always show love, man. Florida is a good place to be and good environment. Just a good environment all the way around; not even necessarily football."

Manuel, who was once committed to Tennesssee and Miami, respectively, had somewhat been on commitment watch for several months. Gainesville is a short drive from Ocala, and there is also a whole familiarity having multiple teammates already committed and then visiting over a half-dozen times.

Also, when GatorsTerritory was in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl, 2020 UF commit Ja'Quavion Fraziars said Manuel was "really close" to committing as well.

Fast forward less than two weeks later, and now the elite wide receiver is teamed up with Dan Mullen's program.

The Gators covet big-bodied receivers, and Manuel certainly passes the eye test with top-notch measurables.

WIth Manuel's pledge, UF now holds commitments from eight juniors, with five of them being tagged with four stars and four being ranked in the 2020 Rivals250.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.