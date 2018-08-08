2020 Rivals250 DT has a 'better than expected' visit to the Swamp
Timothy Smith's opinion changed this summer after his recent visit to Florida for Friday Night Lights. "It was better than what I expected," said the 2020 Rivals250 defensive tackle about his recen...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news