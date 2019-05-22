The 2019 NFL Draft isn’t even a month behind us, and yet analysts are ready for the 2020 event.

The annual Senior Bowl, led by former NFL scout Jim Nagy, is beginning to unveil it's initial 2020 prospect watch lists in order to scout out talent for next year's game.

Not all position groups are finalized, however linebackers, pass rushers, wide receivers and quarterbacks have been announced.

The Senior Bowl will send scouts to games across the country in order to best build their roster for the annual prospect bowl game. The Senior Bowl is played in front of NFL, CFL, XFL personnel, and beyond.

So far, four Gators have made the initial watch list through the positions posted. Defensive end Jabari Zuniga, wide receivers Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, and linebacker David Reese reveived tags on Nagy's boards, which he posted on his Twitter account.

Lamical Perine should be included with the initial running back group, which has yet to be posted.

Jefferson and Zuniga have the eyes of analysts preparing to scout out the 2020 Draft. A source told Gators Territory that Jefferson is considered a 3rd/4th round pick on some way-too-early boards, in a loaded WR class.

There are still plenty of positions to nail down for Nagy and Co., and a season ahead for new talent to emerge - including at Florida. Stay tuned to Gators Territory for updates.

Gators Territory will attend the Senior Bowl in 2020 with media credentials.




